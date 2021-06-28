Manhunt underway in Paulding County after car chase, police say

article

Law enforcement in multiple counties are searching for a suspect that fled a traffic stop, officials say.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office said deputies are assisting the Cobb County Police Department in the manhunt on Nebo Road between Highway 92 and Bill Carruth Parkway.

Cobb County police were investigating a home on Nebo Road in Paulding County and issued a notice to local law enforcement on a car that left the home.

Paulding County deputies found the car and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver of the suspect's vehicle did not stop but crashed after a brief chase, police said.

Officials said the driver escaped on foot and police are actively searching for him.

Police are investigating after a short car chase in Paulding County, (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

SKYFOX 5 captured Cobb County police cars parked in a yard in .

