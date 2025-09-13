Manhunt underway for armed suspect in Franklin County

article

The Brief Authorities in Franklin County are searching for Clinton Patrick Miller. They say he was involved in an incident that sent someone to the hospital, and then led deputies on a chase. If you see Miller, call 911. He is considered armed and dangerous.



Authorities in Franklin County are searching for a suspect after an incident in the Canon community on Saturday morning left one man seriously injured.

What we know:

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a male victim was airlifted to the hospital with injuries following the incident. The suspect, identified as Clinton Patrick Miller, led deputies on a chase to the northern end of the county.

Investigators said Miller was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of state.

During the chase, he crashed through a pasture fence, hit a tree, and then ran into the woods. Multiple agencies are assisting in the search for Miller.

Miller is wanted on numerous outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions and now faces additional charges in Franklin County, including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

What you can do:

The Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone who knows where Miller is to call 911. Authorities warn the public not to approach him, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

The Source: Information in this article came from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.



