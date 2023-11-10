Man, woman wanted in Dalton for allegedly stealing fragrances worth more than $1K

article

The Dalton Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying two individuals who shoplifted over $1,000 worth of fragrances from a local beauty store. The incident occurred on Oct. 9 at the Ulta Beauty store on West Walnut Avenue.

Surveillance images captured the thieves, a man and a woman, entering the store at approximately 7:50 p.m. Within two minutes, they began placing various men's and women's fragrances into a large tote bag before leaving the store without making any payment.

Store management reported the stolen items totaled $1,191, consisting exclusively of fragrances. Additionally, the store's manager suspects that the same individuals were involved in a previous theft from the establishment.

The male suspect is described as late 20s or early 30s, with a slender build, standing between 5-feet-10-inches tall and 6-feet-2-inches tall. He has a closely cropped dark beard and was wearing a black Nike hoodie and a brown American flag baseball cap. The female suspect, also in her late 20s or early 30s, has a heavyset build, standing under 5-feet-3-inches tall, with shoulder-length dark hair. She was dressed in a gray Nike t-shirt, black Nike leggings, and glasses, with a tattoo on her left forearm. Her keys were on a red lanyard.

Store surveillance captured images of the suspects, with additional pictures available for public viewing.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these suspects or details about the incident is urged to contact Detective Charles Williams at 706-278-9085, extension 9-280. The Dalton Police Department appreciates the public's cooperation in helping to resolve this case.



