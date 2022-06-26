Man, woman rescued after jet skis collide on Georgia lake, sheriff's office says

article

Deputies came to the rescue of a man and woman injured when jet skis collided on Lake Blackshear on Friday, the Crisp County Sheriff's Office said.

An air evacuation team transported a man to a hospital in stable condition, a sheriff's office spokesperson said. The second injured person, a woman, was evaluated at the scene by Crisp County EMS.

The sheriff's office received a report about two jet skis colliding and two people in the water at around noon on Friday. Officials said people in a nearby boat called for help and assisted the rescue.

"This incident could have quickly turned into a tragedy," Sheriff Bill Hancock said in a statement. "However, thanks to a quick response from all involved, both individuals were rescued. I am grateful for our partnership between state and local agencies. I am also grateful for the community we have here in Crisp County. Thank you to the citizens that assisted today and those that allowed us to commandeer their docks and property."