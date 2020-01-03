Man who jumped from I-85 to avoid capture in custody

A man who jumped off Interstate 85 to avoid police capture is in custody, according to officials.

Atlanta police tell FOX 5 that Davaugh Clarke, 25, turned himself in Friday at police headquarters.

Davaugh Clarke, 25, turned himself in Friday at police headquarters (Source: APD).

His charges include:

-Speeding (40-6-181)

-Failure to report accident (40-6-273)

-Too fast for conditions (40-6-180)

-Improper/erratic lane change (40-6-48)

-Reckless Driving (40-6-390)

-Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers (16-10-24.a)

-Pedestrian Darting Out In Traffic (40-6-91.b)

-Possession of Marijuana with the intent to distribute (16-13-30)

-Possession of a Firearm during/attempt to commit certain felonies (16-11-106)

-Failure to Report Striking a Fixed Object (40-6-272)

MAN JUMPS FROM INTERSTATE TO AVOID CAPTURE

It all started with Atlanta police running radar on the side of the road. An officer caught a speeder, then jumped in his patrol car.

Shortly after, police spotted a crashed Infinity sedan and a man running down Interstate 85. Officers said the man jumped over the side of the barrier, an approximately 40-foot drop, and they still haven't caught up with him.

Advertisement

Police said the man got up after jumping and ran into the woods. Officers eventually got down there and found a gun as well as a small number of narcotics inside the vehicle.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA NEWS APP

Clarke was taken to Grady Detention with non-life threatening injuries, and authorities said he will be transported over to the Fulton County Jail.