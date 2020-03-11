Man who attended EMS conference in Tampa tests positive for COVID-19

The Florida Department of Health announced three new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, including a 70-year old Broward County man who recently attended an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Conference at the Tampa Convention Center March 2-6.

FL-DoH said the man was isolated and being cared for, and an epidemiological investigation was underway.

The second new case is in a 63-year old man who traveled from New York to attend Daytona Bike Week and is currently isolated in St. Johns County. Health officials in New York were conducting an investigation into his whereabouts during his trip.

The third case is in a 56-year old Miami-Dade County man who is isolated and being cared for. The state said his case was "travel-related."

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

Map of all known COVID-19 cases

