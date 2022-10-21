Man wanted for Philadelphia murder arrested after high-speed chase in metro Atlanta

article

A high-speed chase through metro Atlanta led to the arrest of a man wanted for murder in Pennsylvania.

Elijah Jennings, 28, of Philadelphia, was wanted for the shooting death of a man inside his car in May 2022. Warrants for murder and firearms possession were obtained the following month.

Jennings caught the eye of federal authorities earlier this month when warrants were issued for him by the Eastern District of Pennsylvania for fleeing prosecution.

Last Friday, Jennings was arrested near Lenox Square mall after a high-speed chase through Brookhaven. Police say three police cars were damaged and Jennings received superficial wounds.

Jennings, who suffered superficial wounds, was booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center.

No word on when he will be extradited back to Philadelphia.