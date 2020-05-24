Who says you can’t play with your childhood toys as an adult?

One man in the United Kingdom wanted to celebrate Victory in Europe Day with his fellow neighbors amid the COVID-19 quarantine; so he decided to get creative.

Glen Stevenson dusted off an old toy car he had built with his children when they were younger and repurposed it to deliver cakes to his neighbors' homes to celebrate the holiday at a safe distance.

Video shows Stevenson sitting outside his home and launching the toy car towards his neighbor's house who picked up a treat from the bowl that was fastened to the top of the toy. He then moved across the street to more neighbors and they too picked out a sweet treat.

“Social distance food distribution system,” Stevenson captioned the video on his Twitter.

