Man tries escaping handcuffed after Gwinnett police officer assault
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A traffic stop turned violent in Gwinnett County when a driver backed up at a high speed, striking a police officer and his patrol vehicle before fleeing the scene.
Gwinnett County police officer assault
What we know:
A Gwinnett County police officer spotted a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road on May 30 before it pulled into an apartment complex. The driver, identified as Demetrius Gibson, initially put his hands out the window but then rolled it up to flee.
Gibson put his car in reverse, backing up quickly and striking the officer and his patrol car before speeding away. Investigators later tracked Gibson to a restaurant on June 5, where he tried to run again but ran directly into other officers. Even after being handcuffed, Gibson tried to flee a third time while being walked to a patrol vehicle, forcing officers to secure his legs. Inside his vehicle, officers discovered narcotics and evidence pointing to illegal drug distribution.
Gibson faces multiple charges at the Gwinnett County Jail, including aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing, obstruction, and hit-and-run.
Narcotics investigation details
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed the specific types or quantities of illegal drugs recovered from the vehicle during the inventory search. The current medical condition of the officer struck during the initial encounter has also not been released.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Gwinnett County Police Department, who explained how we got it through an official agency update detailing the incident and subsequent arrest.