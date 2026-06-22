Man tries escaping handcuffed after Gwinnett police officer assault

The Brief A Gwinnett County police officer assault led to the arrest of a man who allegedly struck an officer with his car. Authorities caught the suspect at a restaurant after he fled a traffic stop and tried running from officers again. Police found narcotics inside the vehicle, resulting in multiple drug distribution and felony fleeing charges.



A traffic stop turned violent in Gwinnett County when a driver backed up at a high speed, striking a police officer and his patrol vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Gwinnett County police officer assault

What we know:

A Gwinnett County police officer spotted a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road on May 30 before it pulled into an apartment complex. The driver, identified as Demetrius Gibson, initially put his hands out the window but then rolled it up to flee.

Gibson put his car in reverse, backing up quickly and striking the officer and his patrol car before speeding away. Investigators later tracked Gibson to a restaurant on June 5, where he tried to run again but ran directly into other officers. Even after being handcuffed, Gibson tried to flee a third time while being walked to a patrol vehicle, forcing officers to secure his legs. Inside his vehicle, officers discovered narcotics and evidence pointing to illegal drug distribution.

Gibson faces multiple charges at the Gwinnett County Jail, including aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing, obstruction, and hit-and-run.

Narcotics investigation details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific types or quantities of illegal drugs recovered from the vehicle during the inventory search. The current medical condition of the officer struck during the initial encounter has also not been released.