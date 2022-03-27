Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
2
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County, Clay County

Man treated for 'serious injuries' in hit-and-run on I-75 ramp

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Cobb County Police Department said a 58-year-old man suffered serious injuries Saturday when a car hit him while he walked across an Interstate 75 entrance ramp.

Police said a car struck Kennesaw resident Kirk Allen at about 6:49 p.m. near the I-75 northbound on-ramp at Barrett Parkway. 

The car, which police haven't identified, was turning left onto I-75 north. Police said it didn't stop and continued north on I-75. 

Wellstar Kennestone Hospital treated Allen for serious injuries, police said. FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the latest on his condition. 

Police ask anyone with information about the crash to call 770-499-3987.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE