Man treated for 'serious injuries' in hit-and-run on I-75 ramp

The Cobb County Police Department said a 58-year-old man suffered serious injuries Saturday when a car hit him while he walked across an Interstate 75 entrance ramp.

Police said a car struck Kennesaw resident Kirk Allen at about 6:49 p.m. near the I-75 northbound on-ramp at Barrett Parkway.

The car, which police haven't identified, was turning left onto I-75 north. Police said it didn't stop and continued north on I-75.

Wellstar Kennestone Hospital treated Allen for serious injuries, police said. FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the latest on his condition.

Police ask anyone with information about the crash to call 770-499-3987.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE