Man taken into custody after leading officers on chase from Hollywood to Kern County
A man has been taken into custody after leading officers on a wild Christmas Day chase.
The Los Angeles Police Department says the white Lexus SUV was reportedly stolen from the Hollywood area.
SkyFOX overhead showed the vehicle driving at a high-rate of speed along the I-5 in the area of Gorman. The vehicle got off an exit in Kern County and continued driving along Gorman Post Rd.
The driver then veered off the road and into a rural country area, eventually ramming through a gate.
A successful PIT maneuver by CHP stopped the vehicle just feet away from a house.
With guns drawn officers moved forward, took the driver out of the vehicle and into custody.
This is a developing story