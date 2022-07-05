Man sustains life-threatening injuries after I-75 car crash in Marietta, police say

Marietta police said a 59-year-old man was seriously injured in a crash on Sunday night when his car slammed head-on into a median wall.

Police said the man was driving at around 7:32 p.m. on Sunday on Interstate 75 southbound.

At some point, the Nissan Sentra left the lane near the Allgood Road overpass and struck the median wall on the west side of the roadway. Then, the car crossed all lanes and hit the center median wall head-on, police said.

The man had life-threatening injuries when he was transported to Kennestone Hospital for treatment.

Police are still investigating the crash.