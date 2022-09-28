Man stole $1.2K in lottery tickets from Coweta County gas station, deputies say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County deputies are searching for a man wanted for allegedly stealing over $1,000 in lottery tickets from a local gas station.
Officials say on Sept. 8, the man was seen on security cameras entering a RaceTrac on Amlajack Boulevard in Newnan, Georgia.
Once inside, deputies say the man took several packs of lottery tickets that amounted to around $1,200.
The man then later was seen on camera cashing in the tickets at a Publix on the 300 block of Bullsboro Drive, police said.
If you recognize the suspect, call Coweta County investigators at 678-423-6698.