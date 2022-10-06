Man steals Amazon van, leads police on chase

Police in Atlanta say they have someone in custody after they stole an amazon delivery van and led officers on a chase through the streets of west Midtown.

It happened Tuesday afternoon and those who saw it pulled out their cellphones and recorded the action happening.

Video shows a small chase after someone hopped in the front seat and took off Tuesday Afternoon.

According to the police incident report, the driver left the keys in the ignition and the van running as he went to deliver a package at this apartment complex on Peachtree Road in Buckhead.

When the driver came out less than ten minutes later the van with packages inside was gone.

"If you’re able to steal a truck then you’re able to get a job," Darryl King said.

Darryl King was at his job in west Midtown miles away when he saw the amazon van speeding into a parking lot.

"I was on the balcony and I saw when the car pulled in. I’m guessing he thought he could be out that way, but it’s a dead end," King said.

King says the officer hopped out the car and repeatedly asked the driver to get out, but they refused.

"He turned around. The officer was behind him the officer pulled in front of the vehicle but not enough in front of the vehicle. That’s when he reversed the vehicle back. Hit the wall and then made an escape through the little opening there," King said.

Armondo Lawrence shot this video on Northside Drive. Video shows APD officers chasing after the van on what’s usually a busy road.

Police say they found the van later the same day at Techwood Drive at 6th Street and took the driver into custody.

"You’re messing with people’s property. Their personal property so just think twice," he said.

Police have not released the name of the person arrested.

FOX 5 reached out to Amazon for a comment but did not get a response as of late Wednesday evening.