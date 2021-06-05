Man stabbed to death off of busy Atlanta road, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a stabbing that left one dead Friday night at 1120 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd.

Atlanta Police Department homicide commander Daniel Genson said police found a man with multiple stab and slash wounds when they arrived on the scene at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Atlanta Fire and Grady EMS pronounced him dead.

Genson said APD had a suspect in custody. Initially, that suspect was said to have left the crime scene on foot, described as an older male with gray dreadlocks.

Police did not identify the suspect or person killed in the stabbing but said both were between 55 and 60 years old.

Police said a suspect accused of a fatal stabbing on Ralph David Abernathy is in custody. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the motive was stemming from an argument the two men were having in the street before one pulled out a knife.

