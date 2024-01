article

A man was stabbed to death Monday morning at MARTA's Five Points Station.

It happened around 8 a.m. on the northbound platform, according to MARTA police.

Police said they have one person in custody.

Service was temporarily disrupted, but returned to normal at 9 a.m.

