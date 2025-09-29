Man stabbed to death over weekend near Metropolitan, Connell Avenue

The Brief Man found dead after stabbing on Metropolitan Parkway SW Police first responded to a shooting call; later ruled a stabbing Homicide detectives investigating; victim not yet identified



Police say a man was stabbed to death early Sunday outside a southwest Atlanta business.

Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to the 2600 block of Metropolitan Parkway SW near Connell Avenue SW on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man dead on the sidewalk. Investigators later determined the victim had been stabbed, not shot.

What we don't know:

The man has not been publicly identified. Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing, and police say the investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Atlanta police or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta.