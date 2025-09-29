Man stabbed to death over weekend near Metropolitan, Connell Avenue
ATLANTA - Police say a man was stabbed to death early Sunday outside a southwest Atlanta business.
Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to the 2600 block of Metropolitan Parkway SW near Connell Avenue SW on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man dead on the sidewalk. Investigators later determined the victim had been stabbed, not shot.
What we don't know:
The man has not been publicly identified. Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing, and police say the investigation remains ongoing.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Atlanta police or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta.