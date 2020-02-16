Man shot multiple times at NW Atlanta gas station

Police are searching for multiple suspects after a shooting at northwest Atlanta gas station.

Officers were called to the BP gas station on the 600 block of Spring Street around 1:30 Sunday morning.

When they got to the scene, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on his leg and hand.

Investigators believe the shooting stems from a fight the victim had with a group of men early in the night.

"The male was in an altercation with a group of other males, probably about two to three other males," Atlanta Police Department Capt. Jessica Bruce said. "The altercation took place inside of a car where it went from physical to one man brandishing a handgun and shooting the victim."

Medics took the unidentified victim to the hospital. He is currently in stable condition.

Police are now looking for the suspect and the car they were in at the time of the shooting.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, please call Atlanta police.