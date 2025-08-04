Expand / Collapse search
Man shot, killed Sunday night in DeKalb County townhome

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 4, 2025 1:57pm EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Brief

    • A man was shot and killed late Sunday night inside a townhome on Whitehall Forest Court in DeKalb County.
    • The shooter or shooters fled the scene before police arrived; no arrests have been made.
    • Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or submit anonymous tips via the Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred late Sunday night at a townhome in DeKalb County.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Whitehall Forest Court around 10:24 p.m. Aug. 3 after receiving reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a townhome. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to investigators, the shooter(s) ran away before officers arrived. 

What we don't know:

The victim has not yet been publicly identified.

No arrests have been made, and the case remains under active investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the DeKalb County Police Department. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the free Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.

The Source

  • Information for above story provided by DeKalb County Police Department. 

