Man shot, killed inside DeKalb County home

Police are investigating a deadly shooting overnight in DeKalb County.

Officials say the shooting happened inside a home along Derrill Drive.

According to police, a 25-year-old man was shot in his stomach several times.

The victim died at the scene.

Officials have not yet identified the victim or any potential suspects in the case.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call DeKalb County police.