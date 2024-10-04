Man shot near Georgia World Congress Center, police investigating

article

Police are searching for a gunman who sent a man to the hospital overnight in northwest Atlanta.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard near the Georgia World Congress Center.

Police say the victim was shot in the arm by a nearby BP gas station.

Medics took the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

FOX 5 cameras saw investigators searching a black car at the intersection.

Officials have not shared any details about the suspected gunman or what led up to the violence.

If you have any information that could help with this investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.