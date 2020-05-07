Man shot during southwest Atlanta home invasion

A man was sent to the hospital after a violent home invasion in southwest Atlanta.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. Investigators said two or three gunmen burst into the home then searched the house, but didn't find anything they wanted to steal.

Before leaving, the home invaders fired a single shot, hitting the 29-year-old victim in the right upper leg. Paramedics rushed him to Grady Memorial Hospital, where at last check he was in stable condition.

The gunmen, who were wearing all black and had their faces covered, took off on foot. They were last seen running through the back yard of the home.

In addition to the injured victim, three children and two adults were in the house when the crime took place. Luckily, no one else was injured.

Police said the kids were in a back bedroom.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department.