Man shot during alleged robbery in South Fulton
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton Police are searching for answers after a man was shot during a reported robbery early Wednesday morning on Thornton Drive.
What we know:
Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2400 block of Thornton Drive at around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
A man was shot during a reported robbery and was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.
What we don't know:
Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2400 block of Thornton Drive at around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
A man was shot during a reported robbery and was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from South Fulton Police Department statements regarding a shooting and robbery investigation.