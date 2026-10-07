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Man shot during alleged robbery in South Fulton

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
South Fulton
Published October 7, 2026 8:27 AM EDT
Published October 7, 2026 8:27 AM EDT

The Brief

    • South Fulton Police responded to a reported robbery and shooting on Thornton Drive early Wednesday morning.
    • A man was taken to a local hospital after he was shot during the incident.
    • Investigators are searching for suspects, and no arrests have been made.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton Police are searching for answers after a man was shot during a reported robbery early Wednesday morning on Thornton Drive.

What we know:

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2400 block of Thornton Drive at around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A man was shot during a reported robbery and was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

What we don't know:

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2400 block of Thornton Drive at around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A man was shot during a reported robbery and was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from South Fulton Police Department statements regarding a shooting and robbery investigation.

South FultonCrime and Public SafetyNews