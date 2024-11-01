24-year-old man shot multiple times in SW Atlanta

article

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that sent a 24-year-old man to the hospital on Thursday night.

Officials say the shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday on the 700 block of Cooper Street.

Responding to reports of a person being shot, officers found the 24-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics rushed the man to a local hospital. Officials believe he will survive his injuries.

Police have not released the identity of the man or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.