Man shot at convenience store close to Atlanta's Magic City, police say

A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting overnight in southwest Atlanta, police say.

Investigators tell FOX 5 that the shooting started at a convenience store close to Atlanta's popular Magic City strip club.

What we know:

According to officers, the shooting happened at a store on Forsyth Street shortly before 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

FOX 5 cameras spotted more than a dozen officers and an SUV with its back window shot out in the area.

Police are investigating a shooting at a convenience store near Magic City. (FOX 5)

A witness says the victim ran to the strip club after he was injured.

Medics took the victim to the hospital. Officials say she is expected to survive his injuries.

Police say they are interviewing two people of interest in the case.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the victim or shared any details about what led up to the shooting.

It is not clear if it was a targeted or random act of violence.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.