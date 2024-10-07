Man shot on Bolton Road after attempting to speak to woman, Atlanta police say

A man was shot early Monday morning on Bolton Road after attempting to speak with a woman, according to Atlanta police.

Officers responded to a call at 2:48 a.m. Oct. 7 in the 500 block of Bolton Road and found a male victim with gunshot wounds. According to a press release, he was alert and breathing when he was transported to a local hospital.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim had been driving when he noticed a woman he wanted to speak with. After pulling over to talk to her, the woman allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot multiple rounds into his vehicle, striking him in the shoulder. The woman then left the scene. Police have not released her name.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.