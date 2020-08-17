Man shot and killed in front of SE Atlanta home

Overnight gunfire has left a man dead in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood.

Police say rushed out to the 1600 block of Lakewood Avenue in southeast Atlanta just before midnight. Arriving officers found a 40-year-old man in front of a home who had been shot twice in the chest.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Grady. Sadly, doctors weren't able to save his life.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Detectives tell FOX 5 the man didn't live in the house but do think he was from the area.

Police look for clues

Advertisement

At this point, they don't have a lot to go on with the case. Police have no motive for the killing, no witnesses who have come forward, and no suspect description.

There is a convenience store right next door to the murder location. Investigators hope it has surveillance video that can help to figure out what led up to the shooting and who pulled the trigger.

Anyone with information that could help ID the gunman is asked to call Atlanta police.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.