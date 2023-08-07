Man accused of opening fire at DeKalb County pharmacy's customers, employee

article

DeKalb County deputies have arrested a man accused of opening fire at customers inside a Tucker pharmacy last month.

On Aug. 3, deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office's Fugitive Unit, DeKalb Police K9 officers and SWAT units arrested 30-year-old Stone Mountain resident Malcolm Emmanel Nicholas at a home on Arbor Circle.

Officials say Nicholas' arrest stems from a shooting at a LaVista Road pharmacy on July 28.

According to investigators, Nicholas got into an argument with a person at the pharmacy and began firing a handgun into the store at three customers and an employee.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the shooting.

Nicholas is charged with multiple felony counts of aggravated assault with a weapon.

He's currently in custody at the DeKalb County Jail without bond.