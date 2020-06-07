Man seen clinging to hood of moving car during Pensacola demonstrations

A man was filmed clinging to the hood of a moving car on the Pensacola Bay Bridge in Florida during protests on June 6, according to Pensacola police.

An SUV was about to get onto the bridge as a line of protesters were attempting to block traffic. The SUV was able to slip by and that was when an unidentified man jumped onto the hood of the car, police said.

The video shows the SUV swerve to its left as the man on the hood hangs on. The driver continues down the road at a slow speed with other demonstrators run alongside it in an attempt to keep up.

The driver made it to the end of the bridge where the man got off the hood and was transported to the hospital after he complained of leg pain but was quickly released, police said.

Investigators are looking into possible charges.

Despite this one incident, protests in the Pensacola area have been peaceful and this was the only anomaly, police said.

George Floyd, a black man, died on May 25 after former officer, Derek Chauvin, pinned him down and pressed on Floyd’s neck with his knee as the man pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.

Video of the incident ignited protests and solidarity demonstrations sprang up coast to coast and across the world.

Places like the United Kingdom, France, Australia and Iran have all chanted Floyd’s name.

Storyful contributed to this report.