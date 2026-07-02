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Man on scooter struck overnight in Midtown Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta
Published July 2, 2026 6:03 AM EDT
Published July 2, 2026 6:03 AM EDT
article

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Brief

    • A scooter rider was hit by a vehicle near the North Avenue MARTA station.
    • The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Peachtree Street.
    • The rider was taken to a hospital for treatment.

ATLANTA - A man riding a scooter was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Midtown Atlanta early Thursday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Peachtree Street near the North Avenue MARTA station.

The scooter rider was transported to a hospital. 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released information about the extent of his injuries or what caused the crash. Additionally, it is unknown if the driver who struck the scooter ride will face charges. 

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source

  • A photojournalist responded to the scene and gathered information for this story. Atlanta police provided some details. 

AtlantaCrime and Public SafetyNews