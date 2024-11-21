Man reportedly stabbed by woman Thursday morning at Roswell QuickTrip

A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being stabbed Thursday morning at a QuikTrip gas station in Roswell.

Roswell police responded to the QuikTrip at 4635 Woodstock Road shortly after 9 a.m. to investigate the incident. Officers found an adult male with stab wounds, and he was transported to a local hospital.

The suspect, identified as an adult female, fled the scene before officers arrived but was later detained by the Roswell Police Department.

Roswell Police's Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation, which remains ongoing. Authorities have not released additional details at this time.