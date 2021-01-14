Man reported missing after leaving Clayton County hospital

article

Police are searching for a Clayton County man who walked away from a hospital Thursday morning.

Officials say 51-year-old Bryant Holland left Southern Regional Medical Center on Riverdale Road before 9:40 a.m. shortly after he was admitted for suicidal tendencies.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued for Holland.

Police described Holland as being 5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The missing man was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

If you have any information on where Holland may be, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.

