Man recovering after stabbing in southeast Atlanta apartment

A man is recovering after being attacked at an apartment in southeast Atlanta on Monday evening.

What we know:

Officers were called out at around 7:45 p.m. to an apartment located near the corner of Moury Avenue SE and Benjamin Weldon Bickers Drive SE.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found a 48-year-old man with stab wounds to his left arm.

He was alert, conscious, and breathing when medics treated him at the scene.

What we don't know:

There is no information available about the attacker.

The name of the victim has not been released.

It was not immediately clear whether he was taken to the hospital for treatment or released at the scene.

What's next:

APD’s Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating.