Man receives multiple life sentences in Coweta County child molestation case

A man was sentenced to serve five consecutive life sentences in what a Coweta County judge called "the worst child molestation case [he had] ever seen."

A jury found Derrol Allen Grant guilty of four counts of aggravated child molestation, one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes, one count of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of child molestation.

Three of Grant's alleged victims testified during the trial. The Newnan Police Department launched an investigation in August 2018 after a tip from a school counselor indicated Grant had been sexually abusing a child for the past six years. Investigators learned through interviews that other children witnessed Grant committing sexual abuse.

Two of Grant's victims came forward while Grant awaited his trial, which was delayed by the pandemic.

A statement from the Coweta County District Attorney's Office said, in part, "These victims persevered through years of abuse and for another four years waiting on a trial, and they have finally received the affirmation and justice they deserve."