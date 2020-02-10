Man pleads for return of dog stolen during carjacking

Sheryar Khattak is pleading for the return of 9-year-old Milo, a miniature dachshund that was inside his car when it was stolen Friday evening.

Khattak said his black Mercedes was parked right in front of the Redbox outside of the CVS on Bolton Road as he was looking at movies.

Within a matter of seconds, a crook jumped into the car and drove away. Milo, his friend's dog, was inside the car.

"I never even thought in my dreams that something like that can happen to me," Khattak said. "Because it's always somebody else, not you."

In the surveillance video, you can see Khattak turn around a few times as he stands a the Redbox. Several seconds later, you can see someone run up to the driver's side of the car and get in.

The video shows Khattak chasing the car as the man drives away.

"I realized it's happening so I naturally just started running. I was screaming like 'throw the dog, throw the dog away, just let the dog go.' But it was too late. The guy just took off," he said.

Khattak said his car is replaceable but the dog is like family.

He's offering a $5000 reward for the safe return of Milo.

"I'm not going to press charges. I'm not going to do nothing about it. It's like nothing happened. All we need is the dog back and that's it," Khattak said.

Anyone with information can call 419-345-5837 or 770-827-1282.