Man pinned by industrial equipment in Coweta County
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A man was airlifted to a trauma center Tuesday afternoon after being pinned by industrial equipment at a business near the Newnan-Coweta County Airport, officials said.
What we know:
According to Coweta County Fire Rescue, firefighters responded to the business following reports of an "industrial accident." When they arrived, they found a worker pinned by a heavy piece of equipment while working on an excavator.
Firefighters began treating the man at the scene while moving the equipment. He was then flown by Air Life 4 to a trauma center in Atlanta.
What we don't know:
Officials said the man’s condition was not immediately known.
The name of the business has not been released by officials.
