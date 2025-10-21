Man pinned by industrial equipment in Coweta County

The Brief A man was pinned by industrial equipment in Coweta County on Tuesday. He was taken to a trauma center in Atlanta.



A man was airlifted to a trauma center Tuesday afternoon after being pinned by industrial equipment at a business near the Newnan-Coweta County Airport, officials said.

What we know:

According to Coweta County Fire Rescue, firefighters responded to the business following reports of an "industrial accident." When they arrived, they found a worker pinned by a heavy piece of equipment while working on an excavator.

Firefighters began treating the man at the scene while moving the equipment. He was then flown by Air Life 4 to a trauma center in Atlanta.

What we don't know:

Officials said the man’s condition was not immediately known.

The name of the business has not been released by officials.