Man pinned by industrial equipment in Coweta County

By
Published  October 21, 2025 6:28pm EDT
Coweta County
The Brief

    • A man was pinned by industrial equipment in Coweta County on Tuesday.
    • He was taken to a trauma center in Atlanta. 

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A man was airlifted to a trauma center Tuesday afternoon after being pinned by industrial equipment at a business near the Newnan-Coweta County Airport, officials said.

What we know:

According to Coweta County Fire Rescue, firefighters responded to the business following reports of an "industrial accident." When they arrived, they found a worker pinned by a heavy piece of equipment while working on an excavator.

Firefighters began treating the man at the scene while moving the equipment. He was then flown by Air Life 4 to a trauma center in Atlanta.

What we don't know:

Officials said the man’s condition was not immediately known. 

The name of the business has not been released by officials.

The Source: Information in this article came from the Coweta County Fire Rescue. 

