Man missing after being discharged from Southern Regional Medical Center, police say

The Clayton County Police Department issued a Mattie's Call for a 36-year-old man last seen on Monday.

Police said James Craig was last seen when he left his home and went to Southern Regional Medical Center. Police said he did not return home after he was discharged from Southern Regional Medical Center on Tuesday morning.

Police said Craig has been diagnosed with Schizophrenia, and emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons has been issued.

Police said Craig has black hair, brown eyes and is 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of James Craig is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.

