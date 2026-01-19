Man lying on Cobb County road struck, killed by truck on Friday

The Brief Pedestrian struck around 1:19 a.m. Jan. 17 on Powers Ferry Road near Sherwood Drive Victim, an unidentified Hispanic male, was pronounced dead at a local hospital Driver was uninjured; collision remains under investigation



A man was killed last Saturday after being struck by a pickup truck while lying in the roadway on Powers Ferry Road, according to Cobb County police.

What we know:

The fatal pedestrian collision occurred around 1:19 a.m. Jan. 17 on Powers Ferry Road just north of Sherwood Drive.

Investigators with the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit said the unidentified Hispanic male was lying perpendicular to the roadway, partially in the center turn lane and the northbound lane, for unknown reasons.

A northbound 2014 Ford F-150 struck the man, who was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said the driver was not injured.

What we don't know:

The victim’s identity has not been determined and next of kin have not yet been notified. The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987. The case number is 26003579.