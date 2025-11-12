Man killed, woman injured in Paulding County house fire
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A man is dead and a woman is hospitalized after a Paulding County home caught fire Tuesday night, officials said.
What we know:
The Paulding County Fire Department responded to the home in the 100 block of Flagler Way around 9:20 p.m. When firefighters arrived, a woman on the porch told them a man was still inside.
Firefighters said the man, who was in a wheelchair, was rescued from inside the home but was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman was taken to a Cobb County hospital, where she remains in the burn unit.
The home was heavily damaged, but no firefighters were injured.
A man was killed and a woman seriously injured after a Paulding County home caught fire Tuesday night (FOX 5)
What's next:
The Georgia Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.