Man killed while walking on I-75NB in Bibb County on Sunday night

The Brief A man was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler late Sunday night while walking along northbound I-75 near the Bass Road on-ramp in Bibb County. Deputies found the victim in a roadside ditch; he was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner’s office. The incident is under investigation, and authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.



A man was struck and killed late Sunday night while walking on Interstate 75 in Bibb County, according to the sheriff’s office.

What we know:

Deputies responded around 11:53 p.m. to reports of a pedestrian walking in the northbound lanes of I-75, just before the Bass Road on-ramp. Upon arrival, deputies were informed that the man may have been hit by an 18-wheeler.

The driver of the semi-truck told authorities he was traveling north when a white male walked into his lane and may have been struck. Deputies searched the area and found the man in a ditch beside the roadway. Emergency medical services were called, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bibb County Coroner’s Office.

What we don't know:

The victim’s identity will be released once next of kin have been notified. The incident remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.