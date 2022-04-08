Man found shot to death in parking garage near popular Midtown Atlanta nightlife area

Investigators are trying to find out what led up to a deadly shooting near Midtown Atlanta's popular nightlife area early Friday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 the shooting happened around 2 a.m. at a parking garage on Crescent Avenue near 12th Street.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, an officer working an extra job at a business nearby heard the shots being fired and went to investigate.

When the officer got to the parking garage he found a man shot dead in a vehicle.

Officials have not identified the man, but say that he was 28 years old.

At this time, police say they believe the shooting happened inside the car. Investigators say they found another person inside the vehicle with the dead man.

"We do have an individual on scene that is cooperating with the investigation and will be taken back to headquarters to speak to at this time," Atlanta Police homicide commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said. "We have recovered some ballistic evidence here on the scene as well as some surveillance videos."

The investigation is still ongoing and officers have blocked the area off while they gather evidence.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.