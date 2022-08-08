24-year-old man killed in shooting at Clayton County house party

article

Police in Clayton County are investigating a double shooting at a house party that left a 24-year-old man dead.

Officials say the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at a party at a home on Oakville Trail in Hampton, Georgia.

Officers responding to the scene found one man with a gunshot wound.

Authorities tell FOX 5 a second victim, identified by his family as 24-year-old Quintavious Jones, had already been rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Quintavious Jones (Courtesy of the family)

Jones' mother says his family is dealing with a lot of heartache.

"I'm hurting. I wish I could wake up and think this was a dream, but it's not," she said. "He was a good person. He was a good, loving person."

Investigators believe the shooting happened after an argument at the party, but have not said whether either victim was involved in the argument.

So far, police have not identified a suspect in Jones' killing.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577- TIPS.