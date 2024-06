article

Atlanta police say a man was shot and killed in the 600 block of Jett Street in the Bankhead area overnight.

The call was received shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Police say the victim was a man in his 40s.

At this time, there is no information about a possible suspect or motive.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.