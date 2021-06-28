Man dies on I-285 after losing control on bridge, police say

Cobb County police are investigating a fatal wreck on Interstate 285 early Sunday morning.

Police said 44-year-old Hiram resident William Miller was ejected from his car and died after he lost control of his car on the bridge over the Chattahoochee River and crashed into a rail.

Police said the wreck occurred at around 1:55 a.m. near South Cobb Parkway. Miller's 2008 Cadillac CTS was traveling south on I-285, police say, when he lost control on the bridge.

The car rolled and ejected Miller, police said. The Cobb County Medical Examiner pronounced him dead at the scene.

