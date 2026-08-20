Man killed in Tucker townhome shooting identified; 1 arrested

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The Brief Gwinnett County police are investigating the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Ty'shawn Frank inside a home on Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker. Authorities arrested suspect Loren Tademy, 28, in Savannah, Georgia, after he allegedly stole a vehicle to flee the crime scene. Detectives believe narcotics were involved in the shooting, though an official motive has not yet been established.



A 28-year-old man faces a felony murder charge after a fatal shooting inside a Tucker home left a 29-year-old man dead Monday afternoon.

What we know:

Officers responding to a 4:30 p.m. call on Monday discovered 29-year-old Ty'shawn Frank dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside a residence in the 6100 block of Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker.

Authorities previously said Frank was visiting the townhome owner. The owner stepped out briefly and returned to find Frank dead.

ORIGINAL STORY: Homeowner returns to Tucker-area townhome to find visiting guest shot dead

Investigators identified 28-year-old Loren Tademy as the suspect.

Following the shooting, Tademy ran from the scene in a vehicle belonging to the homeowner.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office later located and arrested Tademy in Savannah, Georgia. He is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and theft by taking.

Police noted that the incident appears isolated with no ongoing threat to the public. Investigators are currently reviewing surrounding surveillance footage and speaking with witnesses.

What we don't know:

Detectives have not yet confirmed the exact motive for the shooting, though they believe narcotics were involved in the circumstances surrounding the incident.