Man killed in shooting outside DeKalb County home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning.
Officers told FOX 5 the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday on the 1700 block of Danrich Drive.
While the investigation is early, police believe two men were outside a home in the area when one of the men was shot in the torso by an unknown suspect.
Investigators have not released the identity of the victim but say that he is a man in his late 20s.
The investigation is ongoing.
