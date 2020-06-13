Man killed in officer-involved shooting at Atlanta fast food restaurant

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is on the scene at a deadly shooting involving a police officer outside a southwest Atlanta fast-food restaurant.

The GBI says that at around 10:33 p.m. Friday, officers with the Atlanta Police Department were sent to a Wendy's on the 100 block of University Avenue after reports of a man who had fallen asleep in his car while in the chain's drive-thru.

At the scene, officers found the driver and performed a field sobriety test, which officials said he failed.

After the failure, investigators say the officers tried to place the man in custody, but they say he struggled and resisted arrest.

During the arrest, witnesses reported the man grabbed the officer's Taser. An officer then shot the suspect while struggling over the Taser.

Medics rushed the man to a nearby hospital where officials say he died after surgery. Officials have not yet released the identity of the man pending next of kin notification.

According to officials, one officer was injured during the incident. They are now out of the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

