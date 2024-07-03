Man killed in hit-and-run crash on DeKalb County road, police say

article

One man is dead after a crash involving a hit-and-run driver in DeKalb County late Tuesday night.

Police say the victim was hit on North Hairston Road near Trace Terrace just after 11 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene after reports of a crash and found the man already dead on the road.

Investigators say the driver did not stay at the scene.

Police have not released the identity of either the victim or the suspected driver.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help with the case, contact the DeKalb County Police Department.