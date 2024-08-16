Man killed by deputy after stabbing incident in Laurens County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has launched an inquiry into an officer-involved shooting that occurred late Thursday night in Alamo, Laurens County. The incident resulted in the death of Curtis "CJ" Glen Purvis Jr., a 31-year-old resident of McRae-Helena. No law enforcement officers were injured.

The incident began around 10:20 p.m. Aug. 15 when the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute at a residence on the 2000 block of Sudie Pearl Jones Road. Upon arrival, a deputy found that Purvis Jr. had already left the scene. As the deputy was speaking with the victim, who was an acquaintance of Purvis Jr., the suspect returned, driving his vehicle into another car and striking the victim’s father.

According to reports, the deputy fired at Purvis Jr.’s vehicle before it came to a stop. Purvis Jr. then exited the vehicle, entered the home, and stabbed the victim. Emerging from the house armed with a knife, Purvis Jr. was shot by the deputy. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both the stabbing victim and the father were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Purvis Jr.’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The GBI's investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman. The findings of the investigation will be submitted to the Dublin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review once completed.