Man killed, another hurt in southwest Atlanta shooting

Atlanta police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead and another hurt.

Officers received the 911 call around 11:47 Monday night in reference to a person shot on Donnelly Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene they found two men shot.

The preliminary investigation revealed one man was shot multiple times in his leg, the other man was shot at least once in the calf.

Both men were taken to Grady Memorial hospital where the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds died.

The other man is listed in stable condition.

Police have not released a suspect description or a motive for the shooting.